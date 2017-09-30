Ghana Most Beautiful contestants bring back memories with folktales

Entertainment of Saturday, 30 September 2017

After a shock eviction of two contestants, two weeks ago, the remaining ladies in the Ghana’s Most Beautiful pageant have been given a reprieve.

Last week was eviction-free and this week, the girls are getting another free pass as the competition heats up.

Tomorrow, October 1, will see the eight girls showcasing their storytelling prowess with folktales from their respective regions.

They are expected to capture the judges and audience’s attention with their presentations.

Over the last few weeks, the beauty queens have thrilled viewers through acting, regional dances and a fashion show.

Folktales are a means of handing down traditions and customs from one generation to the next in Ghana.

The stories are often told at night under the moonlight after a hard day’s work and are usually meant to prepare young people for life as well as teach a lesson.

The queens will treat topics on corruption, teamwork and unity.

It will be a double dose of fun as TV3 celebrates its 20th anniversary on the same night.

The remaining contestants are Brong Ahafo Region’s Adom, Edem from the Volta Region, Nana from the Western Region, Serwaa from the Eastern, Northern Region’s representative Zeinab, Talata who is from the Upper East Region, Ashanti Region’s Yaa and Baaba from the Central region.