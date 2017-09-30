Don’t deal with International Insurance Company Ghana – NIC – MyJoyOnline.com

The National Insurance Commission (NIC) is warning the public not to deal with International Insurance Ghana Company as the company is engaged in activities that have not been licensed by it.

The Deputy Commissioner, Michael Andoh, said the issue first came to their attention after some monitoring on various social media platforms.

According to him, the insurance company which operates from the Eastern region has been selling motor insurance policies to the public.

“Over the past days some photos and documents have been trending on social media and it seems to be documents of an Insurance Company called International Insurance Company Ghana, with initials, IIC.

“Apparently, this company is selling policies to Ghanaians and we want to alert the public that we have not licensed them,” he said.

Mr Andoh added that they working with the police to “track-down” the company as “we need to collaborate with the law enforcement agencies and get the necessary investigations done and arrest those behind the company”.

“Most of the documents that we have seen so far are motto insurance, which they print fake stickers and issue fake certificates with the initials IIC on them.

He advised people in the Eastern region to watch out for the insurance company “because if you buy their policies and you get an accident, it would be difficult to get your insurance.”

Mr Andoh rejected arguments that activities of insurance firms like the International Insurance Ghana Company demonstrates some lapses in NIC’s supervisory role of the sector.