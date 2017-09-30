Decriminalizing marijuana in Ghana sensible – Stonebwoy

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

2017-09-29

Ghanaian award-winning Dancehall artiste, Livingstone Etse Satekla popularly known in the showbiz circles as Stonebwoy has called for decriminalizing marijuana in Ghana.

The decriminalization ordinance according to the ‘Enku lenu’ hit maker would provide greater flexibility for those seeking to use it for medical purposes.

Speaking to host Ohemaa Woyeje on Adom FM’s ‘Work and Happiness’, Stonebwoy urged various authorities to implement measures that will regulate the citizenry towards it.

“I believe decriminalizing it makes sense [Especially] for medical usage. Those [Countries] that have done that have rules towards it. Imagine it will very unfair that when you handle something in a form drugs not only marijuana and you are using it for medical purpose yet you are arrested, I believe it isn’t fair, reason I believe it should be looked at…” he explained.

Various players in the Ghana Music Industry, Stonebwoy stressed should unite for technical structures that will boost the lucrative nature of the showbiz industry.

“We have to put the structures in place. It is not only about Obuor. What are we doing individually to help the system? Music is so lucrative. The older you get the richer you become. If 2 million out of the population should pay 50 pesewas to get your songs, with a good system, how much do you think you will make…?” he said.

Stonebwoy maintained that, “the music industry needs investment just like agriculture sector needs funds”.

He further urged his respective fans to be at the ‘Ashaiman to Da World’ Concert slated for October 30 at Saka Saka Park in Ashaiman.