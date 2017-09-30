Cape Coast to host Princesses vs Algeria on Sunday

Soccer News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Sports Minister, Isaac Asiamah, has confirmed that the Cape Coast Stadium will host the second leg of the Black Princesses’ qualifier against Algeria on Sunday.

The team won the first leg 5-0 and the expectation is that they will move on to the next round of the series to face either Ethiopia or Kenya.

Two weeks ago in Algeria, Ghana’s scorers were Olivia Anokye, Grace Asantewaa, Sandra Owusu Ansah and Helena Obeng.

Isaac Asiamah says that the interest shown by fans in Cape Coast has earned them the chance to watch the Black Princesses on Sunday.

“Ghanaians love football. It is the passion of the nation and we saw it during the WAFU Cup of Nations. That is why Cape Coast will host the match between the Black Princesses and Algeria.

I have sanctioned that decision and I have done so because of the wonderful support from the chiefs and people of Cape Coast.”

Progress for the Black Princesses will set them up against either Ethiopia or Kenya in the second round.

The two teams are locked at 2-2 after the first leg in Addis Ababa.