Boakye-Yiadom equals Ronaldo’s goal form

Cristiano Ronaldo may be the best player in the world but, he has not scored more goals in the 2017 calendar year than Richmond Boakye-Yiadom.

Both are tied on 30 alongside Sporting Lisbon’s Bas Dost.

Statistically, the Ghana striker is the 6th best striker in the world, ahead of Neymar (PSG), Radamel Falcao (Monaco), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Sergio Agüero (Manchester City), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Gonzalo Higuaín (Juventus), and Luis Suárez (Barcelona).

Following Boakye’s unbelievable Europa League winning strike at Cologne last Thursday, we check his 30 goals in 2017 against the rest in Europe.

Only these men have scored more – Lionel Messi (42), Harry Kane (34), Robert Lewandowski (33), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (32) and Edinson Cavani (31).

The 24-year-old is expected at home next week for the Black Stars’ trip to Uganda for a World Cup qualifier.