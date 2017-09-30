Black Princesses to host Algeria on Sunday

The national Under 20 female national team, Black Princesses will face their Algerian counterparts in the return league of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier on Sunday October 1.
The game will be played at 3:30pm (local time) at the Cape Coast Stadium.
Ghana beat their Algerian counterparts 5 goals to nil in the first leg match played in Algiers on the September 15.
Goal scorers for Ghana in that game were Olivia Anokye who scored 2 goals, Grace Asantewaa, Sandra Owusu Ansah and Helena Obeng.
Winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the next stage of the 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which will be staged in France.