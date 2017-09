Black Princesses to host Algeria on Sunday

Ghana beat their Algerian counterparts 5 goals to nil in the first leg match played in Algeria



The national Under 20 female national team, Black Princesses will face their Algerian counterparts in the return league of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier on Sunday October 1.

The game will be played at 3:30pm (local time) at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana beat their Algerian counterparts 5 goals to nil in the first leg match played in Algiers on the September 15.

Goal scorers for Ghana in that game were Olivia Anokye who scored 2 goals, Grace Asantewaa, Sandra Owusu Ansah and Helena Obeng.

Winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the next stage of the 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which will be staged in France.

