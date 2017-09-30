Black Princesses to host Algeria on Sunday

Ghana beat their Algerian counterparts 5 goals to nil in the first leg match played in Algeria <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506781825_374_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The national Under 20 female national team, Black Princesses will face their Algerian counterparts in the return league of FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup Qualifier on Sunday October 1.

The game will be played at 3:30pm (local time) at the Cape Coast Stadium.

Ghana beat their Algerian counterparts 5 goals to nil in the first leg match played in Algiers on the September 15.

Goal scorers for Ghana in that game were Olivia Anokye who scored 2 goals, Grace Asantewaa, Sandra Owusu Ansah and Helena Obeng.

Winner of the two-legged tie will advance to the next stage of the 2019 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers which will be staged in France.

