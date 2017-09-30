Black legendary TV auditions for female presenters tomorrow

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: Gh Joy

2017-09-29

Bossu Kule said they are looking for brilliant female presenters between the ages of 22-30years

Black Legendary Television, an entertainment TV show seeks to work with female presenters between the age range of 22-30 years.

According to Emmanuel Bossu Kule, CEO of the show, they are looking for ladies who have the passion, confidence, flair and are smart, to have them host their shows.

‘We look forward to working with ladies between 22-30 years. She can either be new to presenting or have that passion in her, we don’t mind because we at Black Legendary TV believe that sometimes, when unseen talents are sharpened well, they become the best of their kind and that’s exactly what we want. Bossu Kule stated’

We have a lot of programs on the talk show and we want different ladies to host each of them. So it doesn’t really matter your field. Sometimes you can be “okay” with interviews but extremely good at news presenting, then we know where to fix you.

Other times you can be average at news presenting but have the flare for countdown reviews… So you see, during the audition tomorrow, we know there will always be something good in a lady that can let her work with us. Bossu Kule said.

There will be audition going on this Saturday,30th September inside Accra, Santa Maria – Video Junction (Close to Kwashieman) from 10am to 4pm.

Interested persons should contact any of these numbers for more information 0260561723/0540389890/0202495051