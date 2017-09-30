Big Akwes apologises to Bill Asamoah over Maame Serwaa sex claim

File photo; Big Akwes (R) had accused Bill Asamoah (L) of sleeping with Maame Serwaa (M) <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506814534_14_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Kumawood actor Big Akwes has said sorry to his colleague, Bill Asamoah over allegation that the latter has been sleeping with actress Maame Serwaa.

The apology comes after Akuffo-Addo, Prempeh & Co, lawyers of Bill Asamoah threatened to sue the Thunder TV presenter if he does not express regret for the false allegation he made against their client on Peace FM weeks back.

Zionfelix.net monitoring Christian Akwasi Asamoah on Happy FM hours after the lawyers served him the notice made it known that his words about Bill Asamoah and Maame Serwaa were false. He then asked for forgiveness from the actor and the family for his unwarranted comments.

Big Akwes on Saturday, September 2 averred on Peace FM entertainment review that he is not one of the many Kumawood stars who has had amorous affair with actress Maame Serwaa. He went on to name Bill Asamoah as an actor who has been sleeping with the young actress who recently turned 18.

This was after Maame Serwaa named him, Big Akwes on Celebrity Ride With Zionfelix as one of the few actors who jokingly propose to her on set.

