Andre relishing Jordan battle on Saturday

West Ham United ace Andre Ayew is excited about yet another encounter with younger brother Jordan in the English Premier League on Saturday.

The siblings are set for a showdown at the London Stadium as the Hammers host Swansea City on matchday seven of the topflight.

In October 2015, Andre and Jordan, who then played for Swansea and Aston Villa respectively, grabbed headlines as they both scored in a 2-1 triumph in favour of the Jack Army.

“As usual, any time I play against my little brother, the whole family is up to it,” Andre told West Ham’s Official Matchday Programme ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

“Everyone comes over, the whole family, whether it’s in London or in Swansea, so now we’re playing at home first, so it’s going to be good. Most importantly, we need the points.

“Our paths cross a lot, because most of the time we’ve played in the same league, so we’ve been lucky enough to play versus one another, and also together for Marseille and in the national team too.

“Not a lot of brothers have the chance to feel what we are experiencing, so I feel we are blessed and our family is blessed.

“Football has given us so much, so we just need to give back to the game.”

Andre and Jordan both began their careers at French giants Marseille but contrasting fortunes at Stade Velodrome meant they had to break their club union for good in 2014 when Jordan joined Lorient on a permanent deal.

In 2015, they both moved to England with Andre signing for Swansea City as Jordan joined Aston Villa.

Following an impressive first season at the Liberty Stadium, Andre was snapped up by West Ham in a club record deal in summer last year.

Jordan, on the other hand, moved to Swansea in January after falling down the pecking order at Villa Park.