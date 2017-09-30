Andre Ayew wins ‘battle of the Ayews’

Andre Ayew wins the ‘brotherly’ clash <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506807031_564_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghana international Andre Ayew came out tops in the ‘brotherly’ clash between West Ham United and Swansea City. Though both players couldn’t find the back of the net, they were instrumental in the game on Saturday.

There were jeers and boos for Bilic’s double substitution when Masuaku and Sakho were introduced for Javier Hernandez and Andre Ayew.

Ultimately, the 49-year-old’s decision to throw on both players made the difference, though, as Masuaku’s superb run and cross found Sakho’s perfectly timed run.

West Ham climbed out of the Premier League’s bottom three after Diafra Sakho’s late goal gave them victory over Swansea and eased the pressure on manager Slaven Bilic.

The atmosphere at London Stadium had been tense with fans unhappy about the performance of Bilic’s side for the majority of the game.

But Sakho eased some of the scrutiny on Bilic when he got on the end of fellow substitute Arthur Masuaku’s cross in the 90th minute and stabbed the ball home from close range.

