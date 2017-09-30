Airport company rejects Appiah Stadium

General News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: dailyguideafrica.com

2017-09-30

Appiah Stadium danced to Kete on his arrival in Kumasi after his arrest by the Police <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385127052"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506782084_816_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Auhtorities at the Kumasi Airport have vehemently debunked rumours being churned out that they offered a hero’s welcome to Frank Kwaku Appiah popularly called Appiah Stadium, to Kumasi on Wednesday.

The manager of Kumasi Airport, Kwadwo Abrefa Sarkodie, described the news as a hoax, claiming that Appiah Stadium had not done anything to deserve a hero’s welcome.

He entreated the public to disregard the speculations, insisting that his outfit is made up of professionals who are rendering quality services to mother Ghana, devoid of any political bias.

Appiah Stadium danced to Kete tunes at the Kumasi Airport minutes after an airline he traveled on from Accra had touched down Wednesday evening.

The brief perfomance by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) serial caller was captured on video and it has since gone viral on social media platforms such as Facebook and WhatsApp.

In the video, Appiah Stadium, who was wearing all white attire, perhaps, to portray that he had emerged victorious after being released from police custody, was seen displaying his dancing skills, amid smiles.

The video has been captioned to portray that Appiah Stadium, who was arrested on Tuesday for insulting President Akufo-Addo, was given a hero’s welcome at the Kumasi Airport.

Mr Abrefa Sarkodie explained that the Ghana Airport Company is celebrating its ten years’ anniversary, and that the Kete was part of the celebrations.

He said as part of the celebrations, the management of the airport last week marked Safety and Environment Week with some programmes.

Mr Abrefa Sarkodie claimed that this week is Customer Service Week and as part of the celebrations management decided to play music to entertain customers “and since Kumasi is a traditional city, we engaged the Kete drummers”.

He said Appiah Stadium, who had returned from Accra, decided to dance to the Kete tunes with intent to record his performance and circulate it on social media to deceive the public that he was accorded a hero’s welcome.