Access Bank rewards new promo winners in second mini draw

Business News of Saturday, 30 September 2017

Source: ghananewsagency.org

The ongoing Access Bank family promotion ‘Abusua Akyedee’ has rewarded winners of its second mini draw with the Enam Afi Mana Aidam family emerging winners of an educational scholarship prize worth thousands of cedis.

Other lucky winners during the draw, include Almufarik Enterprise, Solidere Investments and VEF Marketing Service, all in the SME Category winning key life insurance covers among other prizes.

Other families/groups and SMEs received prizes, including free shopping spree vouchers, desktop computers, fire proof safes and money counting machines.

Until date, over 500 customers of the Bank have been rewarded in the promo with many more left to be rewarded in the upcoming draws.

Handing over the prizes to the winners at a ceremony held at the forecourt of the University of Professional Studies, Mr Stephen Abban, the Divisional Head of Retail Banking at Access Bank, said the promotion had received overwhelming support since its inception.

“All over the country, we have been out in the market places, busy streets, schools, churches, malls and lorry parks, and the story is no different. People are excited and thrilled about the juicy prizes that this promotion offers when they make that decision to save,” he said.

He reminded customers that the first mega draw in the promotion will be held in October and the winning family will take away a sleek 2017 Hyundai Tucson from Auto Plaza whiles the winning SME with receive a GH¢40,000.00 cash prize.

Mrs Matilda Asante-Asiedu, the Group Head of Personal Banking at Access Bank, said the promo, which seeks to influence the savings attitude of Ghanaians and promote financial inclusion, has so far recorded thousands of participants.

Enam Afi Mana Aidam, who received the educational scholarship prize on behalf of the family, expressed excitement and commended Access Bank for the innovative reward scheme that encouraged family bonding through healthy financial choices on savings.

“It is such a relief to know that this money can be used to support my children have a good educational footing. If you are a customer and still doubt that this is real, just take the first step of saving for your future and you could be a lucky winner too,” she added.

Under the campaign theme ‘Save today, take tomorrow’, Access Bank’s ‘Abusua Akyedee’’ promo will reward over 5,000 of the Bank’s existing and new customers during the promo period.

To join the promo, individual customers will simply have to create a group deposit and maintain a minimum balance of GH¢500.00 or more to qualify to win.

SME customers will need to maintain a minimum deposit of GH¢1,000.00 or more to be eligible to win in any of the draws.

The ‘Abusua Akyedee’ promo launched in July is in partnership with the National Lottery Authority (NLA) under the Caritas platform, Auto Plaza, Wapic Insurance and Ghana Life.