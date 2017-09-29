Winful Cobbinah emerges as Kaizer Chiefs target

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Hearts of Oak midfielder Winful Cobbinah as emerged as a target of South African side Kaizer Chiefs.

Chiefs have been thrilled with the performance of the Ghanaian star and are on the verge of signing him.

Chiefs coach Steve Komphela has confirmed that they are keeping tabs on an unnamed player who recently shone at the 2017 WAFU Nations Cup.

“There is one player within the best eleven players at WAFU and I wish I could mention his name but I know people will jump up and go and get him,” Komphela told the media.

“We are already on top of that. You got to be on top of your game and sometimes in football it is unfortunate that we cannot disclose everything.

“There are certain things that we do which we wish we could share with people, but you cannot share because you know how it is.

“If you are selling fish and chips and you telling people that the best potato comes from Zuurbekom everybody will go and buy that potato from there.

“So you don’t tell them where the potato comes from but you keep telling them there are potatoes coming in for quality chips,” concluded Komphela.

Cobbinah is contracted to Accra Hearts of Oak, while Sarfo is on the books of Berekum Chelsea.