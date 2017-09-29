WCQ 2018: Zambia to set up base camp in Ghana ahead of Nigeria clash

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: ghanacrusader.com

The Zambia national team will spend three days in Accra, Ghana before heading to Uyo for their crucial World Cup qualifier against Group B leaders Nigeria.

According to the Football Association of Zambia, Fazfootball.com, the local players summoned for international duty will leave for Ghana on Sunday and set up base in Accra, where foreign based players will join from.

FAZ President Andrew Kamanga wanted the squad to train in Europe to avoid unnecessary distractions before the trip to Uyo, but that plan was later jettisoned.

Coach of the Copper Bullets Wedson Nyirenda is expected to announce his final roster, including the invited foreign professionals, on Friday at a press conference.

The Super Eagles are expected to begin training for their penultimate World Cup qualifier in four days time, if majority of the invited players show up early, otherwise they will hold their first training session on Tuesday.

Nigeria can qualify for the 2018 World Cup in Russia if they beat Zambia at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium on October 7.