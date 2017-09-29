Uganda name 34-man squad for World Cup qualifier against Ghana

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-29

The Cranes have been holding training sessions ahead of the crunch tie against the Black Stars <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506679226_148_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Uganda have named a provisional 34-man squad ahead of their 2018 World Cup qualifier against Ghana on October 7.

The Cranes have been holding training sessions at the Mandela stadium ahead of the crunch tie against the Black Stars.

The East Africans will play a low-profile friendly game a Northern region select side to prepare for the clash against the Ghanaians.

Coach Moses Basena has released a provisional team set for the regional tour and Ghana matches.

– Provisional Squad:

– Goalkeepers: Denis Onyango, Benjamin Ochan, Isma Watenga, Tom Ikara

– Defenders: Denis Iguma, Nicholas Wadada, Godfrey Walusimbi, Timothy Awany, Isaac Muleme, Isaac Isinde, Bernard Muwanga, John Adriko, Fred Okot

– Midfielders: Hassan Wasswa, Tony Mawejje, Geoffrey ‘Baba’ Kizito, Muzamiru Mutyaba, Tom Masiko, Ivan Ntege, Luwagga Kizito, Karisa Milton, Joseph Ochaya, Shafiq Kagimu, Gadaffi Gardinho, , Ibrahim Kayiwa, Tadeo Lwanga.

– Forwards: Emmanuel Okwi, Faruku Miya, Idrisa Lubega, Derrick Nsibambi, Nelson Senkatuka, Geoffrey Sserunkuma, Paul Mucureezi