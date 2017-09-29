The marijuana fight has to go on – Blakk Rasta

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: 3news.com

2017-09-28

Musician and radio host Blakk Rasta has revealed that he has never smoked Indian Hemp popularly known as weed in his life.

Speaking to Mikki Osei Berko on satirical talk show ‘After Hours’ on TV3 last Friday, Blakk Rasta argued that there are so many benefits associated with the use of marijuana, urging government to consider its legalization.

The marijuana advocate was dragged before the Parliamentary Privileges Committee last year after he accused MPs of being hypocritical for not supporting his campaign.

Blakk Rasta wondered why government is dragging its feet on legalizing a “God-given herb” which could generate so much revenue for Ghana.

Blakk Rasta also revealed that he will make a return to radio next month.