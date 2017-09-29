Shatta Wale’s father is our legitimate chief – Ngleshie Amanfrom PRO

Shatta Wale’s father said he will be addressing the press next month on the issue <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506723340_226_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The Public Relations Officer of the Ngleshie Amanfrom traditional council says Mr Charles Mensah, father of popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is the legitimate chief of the Ngleshie Amanfrom Traditional Area.

His statements comes as a rebuttal to claims by some section of the members of the said traditional council that Mr Charles Mensah with stool name Nii Akrama Mensah is only an executioner and not fit to be the head of the royal Akramanaa family.

Earlier this week, some members of the Royal Akramanaa family of Ngleshie Amanfrom held a press conference in Accra to inform the general public that Shatta Wale’s father has not been enstooled by the appropriate authority to hold himself as a chief.

In an interview with Ghanacreativearts.com , Mr Prosper Agbenyega said the general public should disregard the claim by Nii Armah Okine and accord Mr Charles Mensah the needed respect as the right custodian of the people of Ngleshie Amanfrom.

In a separate chat with Nii Attractive Mustapha,Shatta Wale’s father said he will be addressing the press next month on the issue.

