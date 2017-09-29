Richmond Boakye-Yiadom hits 30 goal mark in 2017

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Source: GHANAsoccernet.com

2017-09-28

play videoRichmond Boakye-Yiadom tallied 30 goals in 2017

Striker Richmond Boakye-Yiadom tallied 30 goals in a calendar year on Thursday as his only goal gave Red Star Belgrade a 1-0 win at FC Cologne in the UEFA Europa League Group H.

The Ghana international unleashed a scorcher from outside the box on the hour mark to score the match’s only goal.

However, Boakye was substituted in the 65th minute after suffering an injury while compatriot Abraham Frimpong returned from a long lay off to warm the bench.

The slew of goals started with a stunner against Hellas Verona for financially-stricken Italian side Latina Calcio in January.

Boakye, 24, netted 16 times in 19 games to the end of the season in Serbia for Red Star Belgrade.

His breathtaking form continued into this season where he has scored 13 goals (3 in 6 league appearances, 2 in a Ghana appearance, and 8 in 10 Europa League outings)

His form puts him in the class of the top strikers in the world, by numbers at least.

Boakye’s average per game goal record of around 1.02 in 2017 alone is similar to Messi (+39 goals), Cavani (+34 goals), Lewandowski (+30 goals), Ronaldo (+29 goals) and Kane (+29 goals).