Revealed: A Plus leaked audio to spite police (Hot audio)

It has emerged that popular musician, Kwame A Plus leaked a conversation he had with police chief, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah.

The motive for his action, according to Deputy National Security Coordinator, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, was to clear his name after police investigations revealed his corruption allegation leveled against two deputy Chiefs of Staff, Abu Jinapor and Francis Asenso Boakye as baseless.

A Plus had vehemently denied ever leaking the audio in which ACP Tiwaa Addo-Danquah was heard telling him the allegation against the two Deputy Chiefs of staff is not far from right.

She said after the investigations at Korle Bu over the matter, it emerged that the two [Abu, Asenso] were complicit in the matter.

But when the audio went viral, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah said it was tampered with just to tarnish her hard-won reputation – a claim A Plus said was far from the truth.

The musician when probed to reveal who leaked the audio mentioned Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe, a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In a rebuttal, Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe on Adom FM’s morning show, ‘Dwaso Nsem’ expressed shock at the allegation being leveled against him.

He said it was rather A Plus who sent him the audio and threatened to leak it to clear his name.

As a means to get the controversial musician from rescinding his decision, Charles said he sent the audio to NPP National Youth Organizer, Sammy Awuku.

“I asked A Plus’ permission to send the audio to Sammy Awuku because I believe it would dent the image of the NPP so I’m surprised he is saying I leaked it,” he bemoaned.

Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe could not fathom why A Plus wanted to stoke the fire when the issue had been resolved.

“A Plus insisted he would leak the audio to clear his name because of the statement issued by the police,” he added.

Listen to Charles Nii Teiko Tagoe