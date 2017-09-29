Ray Moni takes over Lil Win’s Boss Nation record label

Ray Moni has officially taken over Boss Nation Music Record Label <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506708760_692_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

The former manager of celebrated Hiplife/Hippop artiste Guru, Ray Moni has officially taken over Boss Nation Music Record Label as the new CEO.

Stressing on what necessitated the move and what he brings on the table as the new manager for the giant record label( Boss Nation), Ray Moni said his longstanding relationship with the former CEO, Lil Win motivated the move.

“Kwadwo has been a brother to me since day one. I like everything about Boss Nation and that motivated this move. Now, a lot of plans are coming on board.

I want to take Boss Nation to a different level,” He told Razzonline.com



Ray Moni is the general manager of Dannipharma Ltd, CEO of RM Pub and Grill, CEO of Phiziles Entertainment, manager for Black Stars striker, Richmond Boakye Yiadom.

