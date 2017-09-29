Please don’t risk your life and family for Ghana – Bulldog to A plus

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiama Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, fears for controversial Musician, Kwame Asare Obeng aka A Plus, over an alleged leaked audiotape which has since gone viral on social media.

The CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment said the findings of the investigative report which seems to raise a lot of eyebrows appears to put the Musician who is also a sympathizer of the NPP at risk.

Bulldog, though admired A Plus’ valour, he advised him to desist from sacrificing his life for Ghana.

He posted a word of advise to A Plus on his Facebook Timeline;

“Have you wondered why ANAS disguises himself for his investigative exploits?

“I guess he doesn’t want to blow his cover and most importantly for fear of his life…

“My brother A PLUS, I admire your stoutheartedness and bravado but please don’t risk your life and family’s for Ghana…

“We are not worth dying for…

“Even Jesus regretted dying for mankind on the verge of death on the cross…

“Eli, Eli, lema sabachthani?”