Patrick Razak hopeful of victory over Wa All Stars in FA Cup semifinal

Accra Hearts of Oak playmaker Patrick Razak is confident of progressing to the finals of this year’s MTN FA Cup.

The Phobians will take on Ghana Premier League defending champions Wa All Stars in a semi final encounter at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium on Sunday.

Hearts are in a good form considering how well their key players did for the Black Stars B in this year’s WAFU Cup of Nations.

They are bent on winning this year’s MTN FA Cup and Patrick Razak insists they are poised to book a place in the final of the competition.

“It’s always difficult playing against Wa All Stars but we’ll take inspiration from our league triumph over them earlier this season to record another victory,” Razak told Happy FM.

“We’ve set target to win double this season and we’re poised to finish the campaign as we planned, so Wa All Stars cannot quench that dream.”

