One Corner dance lands in Nigeria as Don Jazzy studio crew join the dance frenzy

The “One Corner” song which has come to be associated with a ‘crazy dance has arguably become the two most talked about things in the country at the moment.

The latest twist to news related to the popular song is that it has found its way out of the country.

In a hilarious Instagram video posted by top Nigerian beat maker, Don Jazzy, a number of people in his studio joined in on the dance frenzy and exhibited their “One Corner” dance moves to the admiration of many.

The music producer captioned the video he posted on his handle, “Soooo this is what you people are doing in the studio when I’m not around. I’m coming. #Repost @reekadobanks ??? The #OneCorner virus hit us while in the studio. We couldn’t resist it @marvtunes @holamii @therealjaybreeze”.

The video showed some young men dancing to the song while grappling some things like doors and chairs. One of the dancers took to the couch to express his “One Corner” skills.

The song which was sang by Patapaa has slowly risen through the ranks in the music world and has gained prominence among many music lovers.

However, the creator of the song in an interview reportedly indicated that even though his song had become an instant sensation, its popularity is not reflecting in his bank account.

Many people in the entertainment industry including Emelia Brobbey, ace radio presenter Abeiku Aggrey Santana, Stephanie Benson and Micky Osei-Berko have all waded into the dance frenzy and exhibited their dance moves.

Other celebrities however including gospel artiste Sonnie Badu and Master of Ceremonies Kwasi Kyei Darkwah popularly known as KKD have vehemently opposed the dance for their own reasons.

A woman of God has also come out to indicate that the dance emanates from the pits of hell.

One death has however been recorded in relation to the vigorous dance in the Central Region of Ghana.