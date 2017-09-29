OmniBank holds 3rd SME Clinic; launches 3 products

As part of efforts to promote the sustainable growth of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) across the country, OmniBank has held its 3rd SME Clinic in Accra.

The 3rd SME clinic, on the topic ‘Innovative Financing Options for Businesses’, is aimed at educating SMEs on financing options.

The programme offered free of charge to equip and strengthen the SME’s to be an engine of growth for the economy.

The event held at the British Council in Accra brought together seasoned professionals who engaged participants on the various funding opportunities available for them.

Head of SME Clinic and Research at Omni Bank, Godwin Ansah said the SME clinic which forms part of the Bank’s SME Education activities is to equip small and medium enterprises with the knowledge they need to effectively compete in the marketplace.

He indicated that they realized knowledge on capital budgeting and capital structure decisions have always been challenging for most SMEs thus wait till they have urgent need before they start thinking of financing options and opportunities.

Based on this backdrop, Godwin Ansah they instituted the SME Clinic to help managers of SME companies make informed decisions.

He said after every SME clinic, the bank conducts follow-up checks on participants to ascertain if they are applying what they learned and the effect of that on their businesses.

“We measure the success of what we do through the results that our participants are able to garner so at the end of the day we expect that they will be able to expand their knowledge and skills in this area” he added.

Aside from the clinic, the bank also launched three new products dubbed for health institutions, churches and schools.

Head of Business and Personal Banking at OmniBank, Ekow Quayson is to help these institutions with assets finance and capital for expansion product at a very affordable rate.

The move by OmniBank, Mr Quayson added is part of their drive to develop products and packages to meet the needs of the target group.