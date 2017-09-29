‘No Time To Die’ to be screened at the Goethe-Institut

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

2017-09-28

‘No Time to Die’, a film directed by King Ampaw, will on Thursday, October 5 be screened at the Goethe-Institut in Accra as part of a series dubbed ‘African Perspectives’.

Shot in 2006, the film is about a man who is dedicated to his career but realises his job is interfering with his love life. Asante (acted by David Dontoh) drives a hearse for a living despite his seriousness and dedication to the job, he doesn’t seem to find a girlfriend.

Asante eventually meets Esi (Agartha Ofori), a lovely woman, when her mother dies and he’s hired to help arrange the funeral.

Asante is immediately smitten with Esi and goes out of his way to help make the memorial service a special one. Educated at the Academy of Film in Potsdam (Germany), King Ampaw has produced, directed and acted in a number of films, including ‘Nana Akoto Juju’ (1985), ‘Kukurantumi Road To Accra’ in 1983, ‘Cobra Verde’ in 1987, among others.

His works are recognised internationally and have won awards, including the Film Critics Award for ‘Kukurantumi Road To Accra’ at FESPACO (Burkina Faso), the Input Film Award for ‘Juju’ in Czech Republic, as well as the Talifa Film Festival Award in Spain for ‘No Time To Die’.

He was the first filmmaker to win an honorary award at the Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) in Nigeria and other awards in Germany.