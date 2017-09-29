MUSIGA president, Obuor denies reports of financial mismanagement

Bice Osei Kuffour ‘Obour’ – MUSIGA Preisdent <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506694194_952_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

He stated that such accusations are from his detractors, who are determined to sabotage his efforts. He however added that he isn’t surprised, as it is the norm in Ghana.

His words were in reaction to accusations of the mismanagement of an amount of GHc2 million given to the Union by the government.

The purpose of the money was to conduct research into the industry. Obour denied accusations of greed, stating that the business of leadership, especially in Ghana is simply an invitation for attacks.

He went on to say that he has sacrificed a lot in his quest to transform MUSIGA into a model Union. To him, the accusations have no merit, and as such should be disregarded.

He believes his presidency has been successful; he intends to revert to full time music as soon as he completes his term of office.

