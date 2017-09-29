Mumbai railway station stampede kills 22 amid heavy rain

A stampede on a footbridge at a Mumbai railway station has left 22 people dead and injured more than 30, Indian officials report.

The tragedy occurred during the morning rush hour at Elphinstone station, which connects two major local lines.

It was triggered by overcrowding and people seeking shelter from monsoon rains, the officials said.

The injured have been taken to a nearby hospital and senior railway officials are at the scene.

“The incident occurred as heavy rains lashed Mumbai and passengers took refuge on the foot overbridge. People at the front slipped and the huge crowd toppled over, leading to the stampede,” Indian Railways spokesman Ravindra Bhakar told AFP news agency.

“Twenty-two dead have been confirmed, 14 men and eight women… Some 32 passengers are injured.”

Akash Koteja, one of the injured, said: “Trains were rolling in and some people wanted to get out of the station, but others were not making way. When a few tried, it led to a stampede.”

TV footage from the scene showed commuters trying to rescue fellow passengers from the crush and revive people by pumping their chests.

“We put everybody who was injured in cars, police vans and ambulances and tried to take them to the hospital as quickly as possible,” said one witness quoted by AFP.

Source: BBC