MTN FA Cup semis: All Stars, Medeama eye big upsets

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: Graphic.com.gh

2017-09-29

The MTN FA Cup will take centre stage at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium with a ‘Super Sunday’ package with two action-packed semi-final clashes involving Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Tarkwa-based Medeama SC and Wa All Stars against Accra Hearts of Oak.

All four leading Premier League clubs have not been too active as a result of the break in the domestic league, but with the kind of interest and surprises associated with FA Cup matches, football fans must expect nothing but glimpses of what is in store for the final.

Kotoko, prior to their qualification to the semi-finals, scaled through the round-of-64 and round-of-32 by beating Wassaman United by a lone goal to get to the round-of-16. They again managed to overcome a scare by Nea Salamina, a Division One side, and also struggled to qualify for the semi-finals.

Medeama SC, on the other hand, accounted for New Edubiase United 2-0 at the Round-of-32 and went pass Elmina Sharks after which Amidaus Professionals also suffered a 2-1 defeat to them in the round-of-16 and quarter-finals respectively.

But against Kotoko on a neutral ground, the Tarkwa-based side would have to approach the game with some caution since the fabulous boys are bent on winning the MTN FA Cup, especially after missing out of the Ghana Premier League title.

With captain Amos Frimpong, Ahmed Adams and goalkeeper Felix Annan joining their colleagues in camp, the Kotoko side are expected to be gingered up for Sunday, but Medeama CEO James Essilfie, who has rallied his supporters to be at the Len Clay Stadium in their numbers on Sunday, indicated that Medeama want to win the ultimate and qualify for the CAF Confederation Cup once again.

Medeama players, Latif Salifu and Justice Blay Nkuku, have also vowed to beat Kotoko and advance to the final to write their names in the history books of the MTN FA Cup for the third time, after winning the trophy in 2013 and 2015.

Wa All Stars have also promised to pull a suprise against Hearts in the first match of the interesting double-header. Hearts, like Kotoko, have their WAFU Cup returnees back in their fold to beef up coach Frank Nuttall’s, options and with the kind of display the likes of Kwame Kizito, Vincent Atinga, Thomas Abbey, Patrick Razak and Winful Cobbinah showcased during the just ended WAFU Cup of Nations, All Stars could be in for trouble.

Wa All Stars goalie, Rashid Seidu, however has admitted that their date with Hearts will be tough but they are fully prepared for the challenge.

Seidu told the Graphic Sports that as young as they are, the Wa-based club were highly motivated to give Hearts a good run on Sunday.

He said the match would not be any different since All Stars continued to dominate Hearts.

“We are a young side and we want to prove ourselves, so Hearts must be in for a difficult opposition,” he added.