MTN FA Cup: Medeama trains ahead of Kotoko showdown

Medeama have been training under a floodlight in Tarkwa <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506650432_815_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Medeama have been training under a floodlight in Tarkwa ahead of their MTN FA Cup semi-final clash against Kotoko on Sunday.

The players have been put through their paces at the Goldfields Mines facility in Tarkwa ahead of the crunch tie against the Porcupine Warriors.

Medeama are seeking to win the FA Cup for the third time in short space of four years following success in 2013 and 2015.

They will play the second semi-final game against Kotoko under floodlight-leading to the decision to use the facility in the mines.

Coach Augustine Evans Adotey has been trimming the rough edges of his team ahead of the cracker at the Len Clay stadium in Obuasi.

قالب وردپرس

Comments