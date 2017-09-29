Lilwin’s ‘juju man’ threatened to ‘strike me down’ – Wife of Lilwin

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: ghpage.com

2017-09-29

play videoKwadwo Nkansah and Patricia Afriyie <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506683296_328_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Now, it looks obvious that the only way out for Kumawood Star Kwadwo Nkansah or his handlers is to curse or threatened their way out of issues.

After Ghpage.com‘s several unsuccessful attempts to get in touch with Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin or any of his team to react to his wife’s allegations.

His fetish priest later called after our first publication to threaten and rain curses with “antoa (a river deity in Ashanti region).

He (Fetish priest Top Kay) had threatened to deal and strike down the now-estranged wife of Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win, Patricia Afriyie, even before he called us.

However, Patricia Afriyie, in an exclusive interview with Ghana’s hottest spot for gossips and exclusives news -Ghpage.com revealed that during her marital differences with the star actor — the official fetish priest to Kwadwo Nkansah known as Top Kay threatened to strike her down if he mentions his name in the brouhaha.

“Lilwin always insults me in the presence of his “squad” so that will make them hate me. I got a problem with Apuzzo who stays with us, and we solved it spiritually. After that, Kwadwo Nkansah started accusing me that, I visit shrines and all that, meanwhile, what happened was inevitable,” Patricia said.

“I then told him to stop following Top Kay, because he is a fetish to stop being tagged as an idol worshipper.” She added

“After that, Top Kay called Razak (Lil Win’s Manager)to inform him that, he will strike me down if I bring him into all that,” she stated.

Earlier, Patricia described Kwadwo Nkansah Lil Win as an abuser, greedy bastard, a cheat. She added was treated as a slave in their marriage