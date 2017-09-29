Lilwin is a cheat, pretender and an abuser – Wife confirms divorce reports

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Kumawood actor, Lil Win, known in real life as Kwadwo Nkansah was alleged to have dumped his beautiful wife Patricia Afriyie over cheating allegations.That seems to be untrue according to an exclusive interview Ghpage.com had with his wife.

According to the wife, Lil win is a cheat, a greedy bastard, and a serious pretender who is jealous of the progress of other people.

“Kwadwo is my husband and I know him very well.He hates to see other people progress in life.Left to him alone, everyone will be under him — Doing Yes Sir! Master!” Patricia Said.

Patricia Afriyie, the wife continued to speak about how she was treated in the marriage.She said Lil win before sacking her out of their matrimonial home confiscated the car he had bought for her and changed it into a taxi.

“He decided to give the car to Apuzzo to use as a taxi but as I am speaking to you, the car is still in the house unused.” She added

She continued to describe the Kumawood star as an abuser, autocrat who made her feel like a slave in their marriage.

“When I was in the house, I was worried about a lot of things but because of his(Lil Win) nature, I couldn’t voice out.I was afraid because of the maltreatment.” She continued.

Patricia added that if there is something like winning a gold medal in pretense at the Olympics —Michael Phelps who is the highest gold medal winner will not even come close.

” If I send an issue to the elders, he will pretend in their face — But after they are gone, he will verbally abuse me,” She said

In conclusion, she insisted and consoled herself with the kids she has with him — Referred to them as her only hope she has in this world.

” I thank God my children are not dead. I am better today than when I was with him and in that abusive marriage”.