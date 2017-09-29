Kwesi Appiah hates the Ayew family – Sola Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Jordan Ayew of Swansea City and Andre Ayew of West Ham United have been dropped from the Ghana team because coach Kwesi Appiah hates the Ayew family, the uncle of the England-based duo has shockingly claimed.

Sola Ayew insists the two players have not been dropped for sporting reasons but have been excluded because of the long-standing dispute between the coach and the father of the two players.

Uncle of the English Premier League stars, Sola Ayew said the coach excluded Andre and Jordan Ayew from the team due to jealousy.

Kwesi Appiah announced a 26-man squad this week for the must-win encounter against the Ugandan Cranes in Kampala without the experienced duo.

He explained that their exclusion is to give the chance to other players to fight for places in the squad is the key reason behind the decision to leave out the premier league stars.

This is because the Ayews have made a combined 121 appearances for the senior national team. Andre has scored 14 goals while Jordan has 12.

However Sola Ayew says the decisio to drop the two players is borne out of the hatred for the family of the players

“Akwesi Appiah hates the Ayew family but the Ayews we will continue to serve Ghana in spite of the machinations to get them out” Sola Ayew stressed.

According to reports in Ghana, there are two possible reasons behind Appiah’s decision to drop the brothers.

The first excuse is to punish Andre and Jordan for their antics last month, when Ghana faced off against Congo.

Andre missed the match due to a supposed injury while Jordan posted a photo on social media depicting the striker in a hospital bed – ruling him out of the tie.

However, both attackers returned to the Premier League the following weekend, with no trouble.

This has led to conspiracies that the pair were attempting to sabotage Appiah’s match (a hugely important game for the Ghanaians). Nevertheless, the Black Stars ran out 5-1 winners.

On the other hand, those on the side of the Ayews believe that the decision is part of a 25-year feud with the family – and Appiah is punishing them because they are the sons of African legend Abedi Pele.

1992 saw Appiah stripped of his national captaincy in favour of Pele – the Ghanaian FA believing the latter could do a better job.

This sparked a rift between the two, and his latest decision could be Appiah getting his own back on Pele.