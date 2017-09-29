Kwesi Appiah has stabbed me in the back – Ayew

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Coach of the senior national team, Black Stars, James Kwesi Appiah is being accused of deliberately haunting the Ayew brothers out of the team.

Uncle of the young boy, Sola Ayew said the coach excluded Dede and Jordan Ayew from the team due to jealousy.

Kwesi Appiah announced a 26-man squad for the must-win encounter against the Red Devils in Kampala without the experienced duo.

He explained that, their exclusion is to give the chance to other players to fight for places in the squad is the key reason behind the decision to leave out the premier league stars.

This is because the Ayews have made a combined 121 appearances for the senior national team. Andre has scored 14 goals while Jordan has 12.

But Sola Ayew on Asempa FM’s Ultimate Sports show said Akwesi Appiah has stabbed him in the back.

According to him, he fought his own family to defend the Black Stars coach thus did not expect him to pay him back this way.

“Akwesi Appiah should shut up [because] his explanation is bogus. I fought for you and you stab me in the back?” he quizzed.

Sola Ayew said though his nephews will one day quit playing for the national team, “they should go the right way”.

Sola Ayew is certain Akwesi Appiah hatred for the Ayew family has been exposed by this action.

“Akwesi Appiah hates the Ayew family but the Ayews we will continue to serve Ghana in spite of the machinations to get them out” he stressed.