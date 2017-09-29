Kwesi Appiah donates to Africa Widows and Widowers foundation

The items, estimated at GH¢10,000.00 was part of Appiah’s social responsibility in aiding the needy <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506718831_509_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Coach of the Ghana Black Stars James Kwesi Appiah on Friday donated bags of rice, boxes of oil and Voltic Mineral Water to the Africa Widows and Widowers foundation located at Nima, a suburb of Accra.

The items, estimated at GH¢10,000.00 was part of Appiah’s social responsibility of supporting the less privileged in society.

“This is something that has been on my heart, to support widows and I’ll be doing this from time to time. I’ve been doing similar things in the Brong Ahafo region, but this is my first time here and I won’t end it now.”

The secretary of the foundation, Abdul Razak Issah, thanked the coach for his support towards the foundation saying “we are very grateful for this kind gesture. The coach has put smiles on the faces of the widows.”

He called on other individuals to emulate Coach Appiah by supporting to the foundation.

