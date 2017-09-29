I’m ready to fight for a place in Stars – Isaac Twum

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Inter Allies midfielder, Isaac Twum, says he is ready to fight for a place in the Black Stars following his maiden call-up by Coach Kwasi Appiah for the crunch FIFA World Cup Group E qualifier against Uganda in Kampala on October 7.

Twum, who was adjudged the Most Valuable Player at the just-ended West Africa Football Union (WAFU) Cup tournament, believes it is time for him to prove his worth among Ghana’s topmost players.

The Stars B skipper, whose splendid performance at the WAFU tournament helped Ghana to win the trophy ahead of arch rivals Nigeria, described his maiden invitation to the Stars as an honour and thanked Coach Kwasi Appiah for the opportunity.

“It is a honour to be called up into the Black Stars and I am ready to fight for a place in the squad, just like every player.

“In order to get my chance I need to justify my inclusion by proving my worth and this is one of the biggest challenges of my career,” Twum told the Graphic Sports in an interview last Wednesday.

Twum registered his name in the history books after becoming the best player of the tournament which was re-introduced after years of inactivity.

When asked about Ghana’s chances against Uganda, the 19-year-old was hopeful of a win for the Stars despite admitting the game will be tough.

He, however, noted that with the right preparation, the team possess the qualities to defeat Uganda at their own backyard.

Ghana face a must-win match against the Cranes of Uganda as they pursue qualification to next year’s global showpiece in Russia.