I’m 20 years; I have bonked 5 ‘big’ women – Don Little

Diminutive Kumawood actor Don Little says, contrary to public perception that he is a kid, he is a 20-year-old man.

According to the actor, people, unfortunately, see him as a small boy.

To buttress his statement that he is not a small boy, the actor revealed said he has slept with about five ladies who are taller than him and have big buttocks.

“People see me to be a small boy but I’m not. I am 20years. I have slept with 5 [ladies] which is the least and I don’t want to say all. I don’t like ladies with small buttocks. I like fat ladies with big buttocks.”

When probed by Adom FM’s Adisababa about his educational background, he said he is a Junior High School graduate.

“Let’s presume that that I didn’t attend school because I completed only Junior High School,” he said.