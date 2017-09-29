I’ll act in Kumawood movies any day – Chris Attoh

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: Starrfmonline.com

2017-09-29

Chris Attoh, Actor <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385179598"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506676031_348_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Ghanaian actor and filmmaker, Chris Attoh, has disclosed he will star in a Kumawood movie if the storyline is good.

Asked by Bola Ray on Starr Chat on what he makes of Kumawood and if he will star in Kumawood movies, the award-winning actor said: “Kumawood is a very creative world of filmmakers who made the possible out of the impossible, I love it and it has a huge following, and we should keep going…I will be willing to star in Kumawood movies any day if the storyline is good”.

He added that there is the need to encourage Ghanaian movies because it will still be peculiar to Ghanaians.

“The Ghanaian film industry will always be peculiar to Ghanaians which is a growing industry so we need to encourage and put in resources”.

After months of speculation and denials, Chris admitted that his marriage to Damilola Adegbite has crashed. The actor who married on February 14, 2015, made the revelation in an interview with Bellanaija.