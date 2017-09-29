I plotted Issah Hayatou’s overthrow – Kwesi Nyantakyi

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Ghana Football Association President, Kwesi Nyantakyi, says he was deeply involved in the overthrow of Issah Hayatou.

Hayatou’s 29 years reign as President of CAF was ended by Ahmad Ahmad. Ahmad polled 34 votes to win the CAF presidential election with Hayatou getting 20 votes.

And Nyantakyi in an interview with Accra based Joy FM has revealed that he played an instrumental role in the overthrow of Hayatou.

“I was against Hayatou and I was happy that my team won. I was very instrumental, I was very strategic and I was deep in the planning of the overthrow of Hayatou.”

He added: “If Hayatou had won maybe I would have resigned from CAF because it came to a point that we could not work with him, not only me, but other people on my team…we took a risk and it paid off. It’s like a coup maker. When you fail in a coup, you commit the offence of high treason and you are punishable by death.

“When you succeed in the coup, you are the president. It’s a risk you take so we took the risk and I’m happy that we won. But we didn’t win on the basis that people liked us, but our message that we put across and that was our manifesto and I’m happy to announce that we are implementing it….”