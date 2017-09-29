I got expelled from school because of music – Kuami Eugene

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Lynxx Entertainment signee Eugene Marfo, better known as Kuami Eugene, has recounted how he got expelled from school because he wanted to learn how to produce music.

The ‘Angela’ hitmaker stated that he left his home as well as school to a faraway place in the Eastern region to learn from a music Producer who noticed his music potential.

The young artiste, who grew up in the environs of Fadama, a suburb of Accra, said that he almost lost his life because of this decision he made.

He explained that remains one of the decisions he regrets ever taking in his life.

Speaking in an interview on the Cosmopolitan Mix with Doreen Andoh, the young singer added that this sacrifice he made turned out to be his blessing. “I wasted some time of my life to be able to learn how to produce and write my own music when there is no one to do it for me. For two months I stayed in a faraway place in the Eastern Region in the studio of a music producer who saw potential in me without the knowledge of my mother neither that of the school’s authority.

“My mother got to know about it when I was expelled from school. Today, I have been able to achieve a lot because of that sacrifice I made and my Mum is very happy,” he said.

Kuami also spoke about his disappointment after failing to clinch the ultimate prize in the season 5 of the MTN ‘Hitmaker’ music reality show. The singer, who perceives himself to be a winner in everything, expressed his belief in God, who allows things to happen for a particular reason adding that he now has everything a winner.

