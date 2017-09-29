Hot Audio: NPP using me as a sacrificial lamb- A Plus

Popular musician turned politician, Kwame Asare Obeng popularly known as A Plus has alleged that some elements in the party are trying hard to use him as a ‘sacrificial lamb’.

According to him, he will resist attempts by the persons whom he failed to name to gag him from exposing corrupt members within the party.

“I say everybody should leave this matter to rest, the police issued a statement describing my claims as baseless but I kept quiet in my small corner. If someone thinks that A Plus must be sacrificed the person should re-think. I’ve received several calls since morning with people asking me to keep my cool and not comment on this matter anymore. Now this statement has been released and still people say I shouldn’t talk? I’ll not do that” he said.

A Plus had alleged that the two Deputy Chiefs of Staffs – Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor – were engaged in thievery and corruption at the Flagstaff House.

President Nana Akufo-Addo instructed the police CID to investigate the allegations leveled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

A statement signed by COP Bright Oduro, Director General of CID of the Ghana Police Service described as baseless and unsubstantiated allegations of thievery and corruption leveled against the duo, adding that their intervention in a Korle Bu Teaching Hospital deal “was transparent, borne out of the protection of public interest and consistent with their duties as Chiefs of Staff.”

But on Wednesday, September 27, social media was awash with an audio conversation between A Plus and a female police officer which indicates that the police report was geared towards whitewashing Messers Abu Jinapor and Asenso Boakye.

In the said tape, the senior Police officer is heard telling A Plus that “as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage…the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work.”

The Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah has since come out to clear her name stating that A Plus has deliberately doctored their phone conversation to tarnish her hard-won reputation.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Thursday, Kwame A Plus admitted that the tape was his voice but has not been doctored.

He accused some members of the party of trying to intimidate him because of his hatred for corrupts persons in the party.

“I’ve spent 10 years supporting President Akufo Addo, way back in 2007 when the NPP was going to congress, I organised my first float for Nana Addo from Mallam Junction to Obra Spot (Nkrumah Circle) nobody gave me a dime for that exercise. We’ve spent time supporting Nana Addo to become President and we still believe in Nana Addo. The CID claims I’ve not been able to prove my allegation, case close, but if anybody thinks he can use political power to sacrifice me, when that person moves one step, I’ll move two steps. There’s nobody who can intimidate me. When people were taking V8, we were looking for money to run campaign “he said.

Listen to A PLUS

