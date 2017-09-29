Hot Audio: A Plus received Jaguar from Mahama – Abronye DC

Brong Ahafo Regional Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwame Baffoe popularly known as Abronye DC is alleging that controversial hip life artiste A plus once received Jaguar vehicle from former President Mahama.

According to him, A Plus is the most corrupt person in the country even though he always tagged Mahama and members of the NDC as corrupt.

“A Plus is the most corrupt person in the country. He took monies from NDC. Julius Debrah was giving him monies. Mahama bought Jaguar for him and he took it so tell me who is the most corrupt person in the country” he said on Adom FM’s Dwaso Nsem” Friday.

Abronye DCs comment comes after the Deputy Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service, ACP Maame Yaa Tiwaa Addo-Danquah accused popular and controversial musician Kwame A Plus of a deliberate attempt to destroy her reputation.

A plus had alleged that the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff – Asenso Boakye and Abu Jinapor – were engaged in thievery and corruption at the Flagstaff House.

President Nana Akufo-Addo who had vowed to subject all his appointees to strict corruption investigations instructed the police CID to investigate the allegations leveled against the two Deputy Chiefs of Staff.

But on Wednesday, September 27, social media was awash with an audio conversation between A Plus indicates that the police report was geared towards whitewashing Messers Abu Jinapor and Asenso Boakye.

In the said tape, the senior Police officer is heard telling A Plus that “as for the corruption aspect of it, from what you said and what we’ve gone to confirm, you wouldn’t be too far from right to say that this is what happened, but we need to manage…the people are your people. We need to find the best way to ensure that Korle Bu works the way we all want it to work”.

But Abronye DC believes A Plus’ attacks on the two Deputies Chief of Staff, Francis Asenso-Boakye and Samuel Abu Jinapor is borne out of hatred after they refused to liaise with the Controller General to give him printing of pay slip contract.

He said the assets committee set up by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo to oversee seized items from the ports are very corrupt.

He accused them of giving access to the musician who intend negotiating with innocent Ghanaians at a higher prize.

Listen to Abronye DC

