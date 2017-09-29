Hearts, Olympics, Aduana to appear before GFA DC next friday

GFA Disciplinary Committee issued this invitation at its meeting on Wednesday <a href="//ghanaweb-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=b2ad7fa7fd&cb=149916385178506"> <br /> <img src="https://www.ghanamma.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/09/1506672034_75_ai" border="0" alt="" /></a>

Accra Great Olympics FC, Accra Hearts of Oak SC and Aduana Stars FC have been invited to appear before the GFA Disciplinary Committee on Friday, October 6, 2017 at 1pm to argue their protests before the Committee.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee issued this invitation at its meeting on Wednesday, September 27, 2017 at the GFA Boardroom on the following protests: Accra Great Olympics FC vrs Accra Hearts of Oak SC (1), Accra Great Olympics FC vrs Accra Hearts of Oak SC (2), Accra Hearts of Oak SC vrs Aduana Stars FC and Aduana Stars FC vrs Accra Hearts of Oak SC.

The invitations extended to the three clubs were in conformity with Article 37(10)(b) of the GFA General Regulations which empowers the Disciplinary Committee to take further evidence required to assist in the determination of the case.

The GFA Disciplinary Committee wishes to also refer the three clubs to Article 37(10)(d) of the GFA General Regulations warning that there shall be no postponement of the meeting and that a decision shall be taken on the day.

