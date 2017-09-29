Ghanaian artistes are not pushing hard enough – Olisa Franklin

Entertainment of Friday, 29 September 2017

Source: Myjoyonline.com

2017-09-29

Olisa Franklin hails from Anambra State in Nigeria and currently signed onto TNR Music

TNR Music frontman, Olisa Franklin has noted with worry that Ghanaian musicians are not striving hard enough to penetrate the international market.

The Afrobeat singer noted that “Most musicians in Ghana aren’t playing the right tactics when it comes to promoting their music and brand. There are a lot of good musicians in Ghana but I feel their management and PR team aren’t doing them much good.”

Olisa Franklin, said in a statement that, “even in Nigeria, there are a lot of songs from Ghana played all over the place but, yet those artistes don’t know how big they are in Nigeria and are even not known.”

According to him, only a few artistes, like Sarkodie, VVIP, Stonebwoy and D-Black, are making major moves in promoting their music in Nigeria and the on international market.

He said, “these musicians are going as far as doing international collaborations and traveling to get their music heard in other countries.”

TNR Music frontman feels some musicians in Ghana rather feel comfortable in the little space they find themselves.

Formerly known as Plus Franklin, Olisa Franklin recently released the visual for his latest song, ‘Dark Chocolate’.

He is releasing the song ahead of the release of his collaboration with Afrobeat artiste, Seun Kuti and jazz sensation, Etuk Ubong.

Olisa Franklin hails from Anambra State in Nigeria and currently signed onto TNR Music.

He is in Ghana to promote his music and also looking forward to having some collaborations with some heavyweight musicians in Ghana.



Watch ‘Dark Chocolate’ below: