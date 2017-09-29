Ghana picks three awards at ITU Telecom World

Ghana picked three awards at the just ended ITU Telecom World 2017 Conference that was held at the technologically advanced city of Busan, South Korea.

Team Ghana, led by the Deputy Minister of Communications, Nenyi George Kojo Andah, won a certificate of recognition for commitment and participation the in conference and exhibition.

Earlier, the Commonwealth Telecoms Organisation Secretary-General, Shola Taylor, had lauded Ghana for the unique public and private sector collaboration at the conference.

The other two awards went to two private sector organizations, Subah Infosolutions and the Wireless Applications Service Providers Association of Ghana (WASPAG).

Subah’s award was for commitment and participation and also for being a partner of the ITU in the organization of this year’s event.

Subah sponsored the ITU App, which was downloadable on Google Play Store and Apple for free, and it provided participants of the conference with detailed information about the event – dates, venues, locations of various stands and more.

The company also held an unprecedented event dubbed Subah Leader Space Happy Hour, which was a novelty at the ITU Telecom World and it provided a relaxed atmosphere for private and public institutions to network over drinks and light food.

WASPAG also walked away from the ITU World with an award for promoting innovative ICT solutions with social impact at the ITU World 2017.

WASPAG showcased a number of ICT solutions developed by its member organizations, particularly the Care 247 mobile health solution from. MobileContent.com.

Care 247 is a mobile health app that provides 24-hour access to information on sexual reproductive, maternal and infant health, as well as proper nutrition via SMS, USSD, data and voice in at least nine local dialects.

It is currently being used by at least 250,000 people and ready to be scaled up globally.

Other participating countries and companies also won awards in various categories.

ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao congratulated the awardees for their excellence and for continuous support for ITU activities.

He noted that ITU awards have over the years boosted the reputation of winners and propelled their businesses to higher heights and he does not expect anything less from this year’s awards.

Houlin Zhao assured member countries and participants that the ITU Council has endorsed the continuation of the award scheme and they will continue to do so to drive excellence in ICTs across the world.