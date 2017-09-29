Germany names two players of Ghanaian descent in final squad for U17 World Cup

Sports News of Friday, 29 September 2017

Germany have named two Ghanaian players Noah Awuku and John Yeboah in their final squad for U17 World Cup which starts in India next week.

The two players were part of the final 21-man squad named for the competition that feature the best U17 players in the world.

The 16-year-old Yeboah, who plays for the junior side of Wolfsburg, is among the midfielders selected by Germany for the competition.

He was born in the European country to a German mother and a Ghanaian father which makes him eligible to play for Ghana in future.

German-born Ghanaian forward Noah Awuku has been consistently featured on Ghana’s leading soccer new website www.ghanasoccernet.com following his exploits at the Euro Under-17 Championship.

Awuku, 17, scored in the 73rd minute as the European giants run riot at the European championship earlier this year.

The German starlet is currently on the books of third-tier side Holstein Kiel.

He was also born in the European country to a German mother and a Ghanaian father which makes him eligible to play for Ghana in future.

Awuku is eligible to play for the Africans despite featuring for the German junior side as he has not yet played for the senior national team of Germany.

FULL GERMANY SQUAD

Goalkeepers

Luis Klatte (Hertha BSC), Luca Plogmann (Werder Bremen), Marian Prinz (Bayer 04 Leverkusen)

Defenders

Dominik Becker (1.FC Cologne), Pascal Hackethal (Werder Bremen), Kilian Ludewig (RB Leipzig), Lars Lukas Mai (FC Bayern Munich), Yann Aurel Bisseck (1.FC Cologne), Jan Boller (Bayer 04 Leverkusen), Alexander Nitzl (FC Bayern Munich)

Midfielders

Elias Abouchabaka (RB Leipzig), Erik Majetschak (RB Leipzig), Sahverdi Cetin (Eintracht Frankfurt), Yannik Keitel (SC Freiburg), John Yeboah (VfL Wolfsburg)

Forwards

Jann-Fiete Arp (Hamburger SV), Noah Awuku (Holstein Kiel), Dennis Jastrzembski (Hertha BSC), Jessic Ngankam (Hertha BSC), Nicolas-Gerrit Kühn (RB Leipzig), Maurice Malone (FC Augsburg)