Fidelity Bank rewards 5 lucky customers in 10x Richer Promo

Fidelity Bank has held its second draw of the 10x Richer Promo to reward five lucky customers in the Ashanti regional capital, Kumasi.

All five lucky customers had their coupon balance multiplied by 10, taking home a total of ¢25,000.00.

The winners of the draw are Issah Razak of Community One Branch, Abel Gati of the La Trade Fair Branch, and Anthony Oppong of the Santase Roundabout Branch.

The rest are Martha Ujan of the University of Professional Studies, Accra and Boakye Poku of the K.O Methodist Branch, Kumasi.

At a dinner held to announce the winners and also interact with their customers in Kumasi, the Managing Director of Fidelity Bank, Mr. Jim Baiden, said “the 10x Richer Promo is another product aimed at giving customers the purchasing power to embark on their specific projects.

“We want our customers to get 10x Richer as we celebrate 10 years of milestones in the Ghanaian banking industry,” he added.

According to him, their customers are the reason they have become a force to reckon with for the 10 years.

“We deem it appropriate to carry you along in the celebrations. You decide whether to pump the money into your building, invest it for future use, pay school fees or take a vacation to de-stress,” he said.

Mr Jim Baiden used the occasion to assure the customers that the Bank is in good financial standing and urged them to continue believing with Fidelity Bank to achieve greater heights together.

He also noted that as a Ghanaian bank that believes in the capability and responsiveness of Ghanaians, it has carefully introduced an array of products and services and is envisioning that there will be a Fidelity Bank product or service in every household in Ghana.

The audience at the dinner dance were not left out of the 10x Richer Promo frenzy as those who found vouchers hidden under their tables got the amounts on the vouchers multiplied by ten.

Four customers who found ¢10 vouchers and one customer who found ¢20.00 voucher had their vouchers multiplied by 10 and redeemed their cash prizes instantly.

There are three more monthly draws and a grand draw to be held. In each monthly draw, five lucky customers will each have their coupon balance multiplied by 10.

The grand draw will, however, offer three lucky customers the chance to have their coupon balance multiplied by 10X10, walking away with a total of ¢150,000. In all, Fidelity Bank is rewarding customers with cash prizes of almost ¢300,000.

New customers will be required to open a current or savings account with a minimum deposit of ¢500 or multiples of ¢500. The money must stay in the account for a minimum of one month or more to qualify for the draw.

Existing customers will be required to top up existing account balances with ¢500 or multiples of it. The new funds must also stay in the account for a minimum of one month or more to qualify.