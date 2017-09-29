Europa League wrap: Arsenal secures away win, Everton draws at home

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017

Theo Walcott scored twice as a much-changed Arsenal beat Bate Borisov

Arsenal managed to put four goals past Bate Borisov as Ghana’s Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored his 30th goal this year in Thursday night’s Europa League actions

Arsenal vs Barisov

Theo Walcott scored twice as a much-changed Arsenal beat Bate Borisov in the Europa League to make it two wins from two in Group H.

The Gunners went into the break with a 3-1 lead by virtue of a Walcott brace and a goal from Rob Holding. Ivanic scored the first of Borisov’s two goals

The second half witnessed two goals with either side scoring once.

Everton vs Apollon Limassol

Everton were held at home by a 10-man Apollon Limassol.

The Toffees could not utilize the numerical advantage that came their way, drawing 2-2 with the Cypriot side.

It was the visitors who drew the first blood but Rooney and Vlasic scored to put Everton in the lead.

Hector Yuste scored in the 88th minute to restore parity. Everton is now bottom of group G with just a point.

Red Star Belgrade vs FC Koln

Ghana’s Richmond Yiadom scored his 30th goal in 2017 in Red Star Belgrade’s won over Koln.

The 24-year old’s solitary strike was enough for Red Star Belgrade to claim their first three points with a 1-0 victory.

Other results

Rosenborg 3-1 FK Vardar Skopje

Zenit St. Petersburg 3-1 Real Sociedad

Nice 3-0 Vitesse

Lazio 2-0 Zulte-Waregem

Oestersunds FK 1-0 Hertha Berlin

Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Zorya

Salzburg 1-0 Marseille

Konyaspor 2-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes

Lugano 1-2 FC FCSB

Viktoria Plzen 3-1 Hapoel Beer Sheva

FC Astana 1-1 Slavia Prague

Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-0 Villarreal

Partizan Beograd 2-3 Dynamo Kyiv

Skenderbeu 1-1 Young Boys

AEK Athens 2-2 Austria Wien

AC Milan 3-2 Rijeka

Lyon 1-1 Atlanta

Braga 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir

Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 Hoffenheim

FC Sheriff 0-0 FC Koebenhavn

Lokomotiv Mosco 3-0 Zlin