Europa League wrap: Arsenal secures away win, Everton draws at home

Sports News of Thursday, 28 September 2017
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
2017-09-28
Arsenal managed to put four goals past Bate Borisov as Ghana’s Richmond Boakye-Yiadom scored his 30th goal this year in Thursday night’s Europa League actions
Arsenal vs Barisov
Theo Walcott scored twice as a much-changed Arsenal beat Bate Borisov in the Europa League to make it two wins from two in Group H.
The Gunners went into the break with a 3-1 lead by virtue of a Walcott brace and a goal from Rob Holding. Ivanic scored the first of Borisov’s two goals
The second half witnessed two goals with either side scoring once.
Everton vs Apollon Limassol
Everton were held at home by a 10-man Apollon Limassol.
The Toffees could not utilize the numerical advantage that came their way, drawing 2-2 with the Cypriot side.
It was the visitors who drew the first blood but Rooney and Vlasic scored to put Everton in the lead.
Hector Yuste scored in the 88th minute to restore parity. Everton is now bottom of group G with just a point.
Red Star Belgrade vs FC Koln
Ghana’s Richmond Yiadom scored his 30th goal in 2017 in Red Star Belgrade’s won over Koln.
The 24-year old’s solitary strike was enough for Red Star Belgrade to claim their first three points with a 1-0 victory.
Other results
Rosenborg 3-1 FK Vardar Skopje
Zenit St. Petersburg 3-1 Real Sociedad
Nice 3-0 Vitesse
Lazio 2-0 Zulte-Waregem
Oestersunds FK 1-0 Hertha Berlin
Athletic Bilbao 0-1 Zorya
Salzburg 1-0 Marseille
Konyaspor 2-1 Vitoria de Guimaraes
Lugano 1-2 FC FCSB
Viktoria Plzen 3-1 Hapoel Beer Sheva
FC Astana 1-1 Slavia Prague
Maccabi Tel Aviv 0-0 Villarreal
Partizan Beograd 2-3 Dynamo Kyiv
Skenderbeu 1-1 Young Boys
AEK Athens 2-2 Austria Wien
AC Milan 3-2 Rijeka
Lyon 1-1 Atlanta
Braga 2-1 Istanbul Basaksehir
Ludogorets Razgrad 2-1 Hoffenheim
FC Sheriff 0-0 FC Koebenhavn
Lokomotiv Mosco 3-0 Zlin