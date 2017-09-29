Entrance Pharmaceutical receives International Standard Organization Certificate

Ghana’s leading drug manufacturing company, Entrance Pharmaceuticals, and Research Center, has been awarded an International Standard Organization (ISO) certificate by the TUV Nord group.

The certificate, ISO 9000 2015, confirms that Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center passed all service testing, quality and inspection portfolio tests conducted by the TUV Nord group.

Presenting the certificate to Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center at its premises in Accra Thursday, representative of the TUV Nord group, Dr. S. Renade congratulated the management of the company on the successful completion of the test and tasked it to work towards the maintenance of the certificate.

Receiving the certificate on behalf of Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center, CEO for Tobinco Group of Companies, Elder Samuel Amo Tobbin expressed his gratitude to the TUV Nord group and assured them of the company’s resolve to maintain the certificate and aim for the World Health Organization (WHO) precertification.

He also thanked the entire management and staff of Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center for their hard work which eventually led to the ISO 9000 2015 certification.

The CEO for Ghana Standards Authority, Professor Alexander Doodoo congratulated the management and staff of Entrance Pharmaceutical and Research Center.

He added that Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center is the second company in Ghana to be awarded the certificate. He assured Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center of his outfit’s support in the company’s quest to attain the World Health Organization (WHO) pre-certification.

He called on managers and owners of Ghanaian industries to emulate the move by Entrance Pharmaceuticals and Research Center.

The TUV Nord is a German technical inspection agency which is a leading inspection, certification and testing organizations in the world.

Its broad certification, service testing and inspection portfolio encompass both specific individual tests and also the management of complex safety solutions.