Ejisu police and school receive support

2017-09-29

A former officer of the British army, now confined to a wheelchair as a result of a road crash, on Friday, donated 100 pairs of boots in support of the operation of the police in the Ejisu-Juaben Municipality.

Mr. Kwaku Ntim Twumasi, earlier, same day, had gifted 50 duals desks to the Ejisu Experimental M/A Junior High School (JHS).

He said the gesture was his contribution towards efforts at enhancing security and the development of education in the area.

He used the occasion to encourage everybody to join the crime fight by flagging up suspicious characters to the police. They should be bold to help the police with useful leads.

Mr. Twumasi, who owns two companies – NTK Ventures and Super Step Group, has over the past three years, been engaged in humanitarian services – providing community development support and assistance to needy individuals and institutions.

He reminded the teachers and students of the Experimental JHS to work hard to improve classroom performance.

He pledged to continue to give back to society the enormous benefit he had received from it.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Baman Laar, Ejisu Divisional Commander said they were grateful to Mr. Twumasi for his extraordinary generosity to the police.

This was the second time in a year that the ex-soldier, had responded to the needs of the police – having earlier, repaired their broken down vehicle.

He assured the people of the unswerving determination of the police to bring down crime to enable the law-abiding to go about their routine business without fear.

Mr. Maxwell Hamilton Owusu, head teacher, appealed to the municipal assembly to wall the school to stop developers from encroaching on the school’s land.