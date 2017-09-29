Efiewura actor Bro. Kofi goes home tomorrow

Ghanaian Actor in popular TV series Efiewura, Daniel Kofi Egyir Aidoo, commonly known as Bro. Kofi will be laid to rest tomorrow September 30, 2017 at Krampakrom Royal Cemetery in the Central region.

The burial will be followed by the final funeral rites scheduled to take place at Mankessim (Anaafo funeral grounds) on the same day.

Bro. Kofi passed on at the Korle Bu Teaching hospital where he had been receiving treatment for Kidney ailment.

According to close family sources, he had battled with the sickness for sometime until his untimely death.

He played the role of a successful young man who had two women (Boatemaa and Yaa Baby) always fighting over him in the Efiewura series.

He joins a number of actors in that TV series who have died recently. The likes of Agya Afari (Katawere) and Mc Flava Pounds not too long ago also joined their maker.